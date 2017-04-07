Science

Power of attraction may help protect Great Barrier Reef

This undated file photo received from the Australian Institute of Marine Science shows the coral-eating crown-of-thorns starfish (Acanthaster planci) feeding on Australia’s Great Barrier Reef. This creature is one of the fiercest enemies of the reef.   | Photo Credit: AFP

By Using a scent called pheromones to lure crown-of-thorns starfish, which ravenously feast on the coral, to decimate them.

In a breakthrough, scientists have found a new way that could help protect Australia’s iconic Great Barrier Reef by using the power of attraction to decimate one of the reef’s fiercest enemies.

Researchers at the University of Queensland ihave revealed that crown-of-thorns starfish gather in large numbers due to a release of pheromones — a scent they have decoded so the prickly pests can be lured to their capture.

Gluttonous starfish

“For an already struggling Great Barrier Reef, and indeed any reefs across the Indo-Pacific region, these starfish pose an enormous threat due to the ability of a single female to produce up to 120 million offspring in one spawning season,” said Professor Bernard Degnan, who led the study.

“They feast on the coral and leave it bleached white and vulnerable to destruction in heavy storms,” said Professor Degnan.

Millions of dollars have been spent over many years on a variety of ways to capture crown-of-thorns starfish, whether it be via diver collection, injections or robotics.

Eco-friendly baits

“Now we have found the genes the starfish use to communicate, we can begin fabricating environmentally safe baits that trick them into gathering in one place, making it easier to remove reproductively-primed animals,” Prof. Degnan said.

The research was published in the journal Nature.

