Watch | Polar bears return to Pacific Arctic for the first time in 20 years

A video on the cooling of the Arctic region resulting in the return of the marine mammal.

Polar bears are found in the Arctic circle on the ice-covered waters. These marine mammals are at the top of the food chain and have an important role in the overall health of the marine environment.

Due to global warming, the Arctic ice caps were melting, raising sea levels and threatening their habitat.

But recently the scientists have reported cooling for the first time in the Arctic region which has translated to more retention of ice resulting in the return of polar bears.

