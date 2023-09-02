ADVERTISEMENT

PM Narendra Modi congratulates ISRO on successful launch of solar mission Aditya-L1

September 02, 2023 12:59 pm | Updated 02:58 pm IST - Bengaluru

Aditya-L1 spacecraft took off from the Sriharikota space centre to study the sun from a point about 1.5 million kilometres from Earth, known as L-1

PTI

ISRO’s PSLV-C57 carrying Aditya-L1 spacecraft at the launch pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, in Sriharikota, on September 1, 2023.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and its scientists on the successful launch of India’s first solar mission on September 2.

“Congratulations to our scientists and engineers at @isro for the successful launch of India’s first Solar Mission, Aditya-L1,” the Prime Minister tweeted on X. “Our tireless scientific efforts will continue in order to develop better understanding of the universe for the welfare of entire humanity.”

ISRO launched India’s ambitious solar mission Aditya-L1, after its successful lunar expedition Chandrayaan 3.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

As the 23.40-hour countdown concluded, the 44.4-metre-high Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) soared majestically at the prefixed time of 11.50 a.m. from the Sriharikota spaceport, located on the eastern coast about 135 kilometres from Chennai.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US