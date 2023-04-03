ADVERTISEMENT

Why It Matters | Plants emit ultrasonic sounds when distressed
Premium

April 03, 2023 04:15 pm | Updated 04:16 pm IST

Researchers have found that plants emit ultrasonic sounds when distressed.

Arkatapa Basu

Corn grows in a field outside Wyanet, Illinois, U.S., July 6, 2018. | Photo Credit: Reuters

What are the facts? Plants can emit sounds that are beyond the hearing range of humans, new research has shown. These sounds, recorded and analysed by researchers at Tel Aviv University, can provide a plethora of information, particularly when it is stressed or injured. The ultrasonic sound recorded by the researchers is a click-like sound (like the popping of popcorn) at a volume similar to human speech but at much higher frequencies of 40-80 kilohertz. The study, published in the journal Cell, also noted that unstressed plants emitted less than one sound per hour, however, stressed or injured plants emitted at least a dozen of sounds every hour.

ALSO READ
Can plants grow only in soil from Earth?

What is the context?

  • The researchers primarily tested tomato and tobacco plants, however, sounds from wheat, corn, cactus and henbit were also recorded. The plants were subjected to a number of treatments such as some plants were not watered for five days, some had their stems cut while some were left untouched. 
  • The recordings were processed through a specially developed machine learning algorithm which could differentiate between plant species and the type of sounds being produced even when the plants were placed in a greenhouse among a lot of background noise. 
  • While there have been earlier studies on how plants communicate with each other using electrical signalling, volatile organic compounds and mycorrhizal networks between plants and other organisms, the current study is the first to show evidence of airborne soundwaves that can be recorded from a distance. 

Why does it matter?

  • The sounds emitted by plants can provide valuable information about their condition. “Our findings suggest that the world around us is full of plant sounds, and that these sounds contain information – for example about water scarcity or injury,” said Professor Lilacch Hadany, the author of the study, in a release.
  • Researchers also assume that the ‘squeals’ of the plants can be heard by other animals who can hear at high frequencies such as bats, insects and possibly other plants and derive necessary information.
  • Though plants do not have brains or a central nervous system to feel ‘pain’ as humans or animals do, the current research adds to a growing number of studies that suggests that plants have evolved to avoid or respond to unpleasant stimuli that could cause them damage.

Also Read | The sidelined goddess of Botany

Also Read | A home away from home for rare plants from Andaman & Nicobar

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US