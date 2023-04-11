Why It Matters | In a first, plant fungus infects man from Kolkata

April 11, 2023 01:22 pm | Updated 01:23 pm IST

What are the facts? Researchers have come across the first instance of a human being infected by a plant fungus, in this case Chondrostereum purpureum. A 61-year-old man from Kolkata showed symptoms such as hoarseness of voice, cough, recurrent pharyngitis, fatigue, difficulty in swallowing, and anorexia for three months. He is a plant mycologist by profession and dealt with decaying mushrooms and fungi for a prolonged period of time, according to a paper published in the journal Medical Mycology Case Reports. The fungus that infected the patient usually causes silver leaf disease in plants, especially species of roses, rhododendron, plums, apricots, and cherries. In plants, the infection spreads from a cut in the branch to the leaves, causing them to turn silver and eventually the plant dies.

What is the context?

Fungi are present abundantly in the environment.

However, a limited number of them have the ability to infect animals and humans, especially immunocompromised individuals.

A fungus needs to meet four conditions if it is to infect a human or, more broadly, an animal: high temperature tolerance, ability to invade the host, absorb animal tissue, and resist the host’s immune system.

“If the fungi can escape the phagocytosis pathway [a mechanism cells use to engulf pathogens or debris] and is able to evade the host immune system, they can establish themselves as human pathogens,” the study paper noted.

The study’s authors are Soma Dutta and Ujjwayini Ray, consultants with Apollo Multispecialty Hospitals, Kolkata.

Why does it matter?

Diseases in humans caused by plant pathogens are relatively new but can have serious implications for the emergence of infectious diseases, the study said.

Over the last few decades, several new fungi have emerged that can infect humans, such as Candida auris , which is resistant to multiple drugs.

, which is resistant to multiple drugs. Studies have shown that risk of cross-kingdom pathogens has increased due to global warming and climate change.

The threat increases if fungi benefit from natural selection-adaptation strategies and develop tolerance to higher temperatures.

