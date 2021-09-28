Science

Pfizer begins study of mRNA flu vaccine

The Pfizer logo   | Photo Credit: Reuters

Pfizer Inc said on Monday it had dosed the first patient in a trial testing a flu vaccine based on messenger RNA, the same technology used in the COVID-19 shots made by the U.S. drugmaker and BioNTech.

The early-stage trial, conducted in the United States, will test the vaccine in healthy adults ages 65- 85.

"The COVID-19 pandemic allowed us to deliver on the immense scientific opportunity of mRNA. Influenza remains an area where we see a need for vaccines," said Kathrin Jansen, head of vaccine research and development at Pfizer.

The study will test the safety and immune responses of the vaccine, compared to another FDA-approved influenza vaccine.


