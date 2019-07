The July 17 ‘Half-Blood Thunder Moon Eclipse’ is the last Lunar Eclipse of 2019. It is a partial eclipse wherein the moon will partly enter Earth’s umbra, the dark center portion of the earth's shadow.

It will be most visible and the moon will look the darkest at 3 a.m. Indian Standard Time.

Unlike an Solar eclipses, lunar eclipses are safe to observe with the naked eye. You can also catch the eclipse on a livestream hosted by TimeAndDate.com.