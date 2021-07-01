On Tea: The Hindu Science Quiz
1. The divergence of Chinese small-leaf tea and Assam tea is believed to have taken place some 22,000 years ago. Which event among the following coincides with this divergence?
1. Which of the following styles of tea is made from very young leaves and buds and is minimally processed and not rolled or oxidised?
1. 'Camellia sinensis' is the botanical name of the tea plant. From which of the following plant species of the genus 'Camellia' mainly is tea oil made?
1. Which factor present in tea gives it its characteristic reviving, stimulating quality?
1. Which of the following is not a name of tea?
