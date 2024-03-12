What is nuclear waste and what are the challenges of handling it? | Explained Premium March 12, 2024 02:10 pm | Updated 02:14 pm IST - Chennai A bird’s eye view of the production, handling, and storage of this difficult substance and their effects on policy and tariffs Vasudevan Mukunth Only two countries in the world have persisted with a breeder reactor programme: Russia and India. Recently, India loaded the core of its long-delayed prototype fast breeder reactor (PFBR) vessel, bringing it to the cusp of stage II of its three-stage nuclear programme. At the end of this programme, India hopes to be able to use its vast reserves of thorium in reactors to produce nuclear power to sate the country’s surging energy demand and provide some energy independence. But there are two barriers to this realisation: nuclear waste and power tariffs. What is nuclear waste? When a nuclear fission reactor operates, it allows neutrons with a specific energy to bombard the nuclei of atoms of certain elements. When one of these nuclei absorbs such a neutron, it destabilises and splits into two (i.e. fissions). This event yields some energy and the nuclei of different elements. For example, when the uranium-235 (U-235) nucleus absorbs a neutron, it can disintegrate to barium-144, krypton-89, and three neutrons. If the ‘debris’ (barium-144 and krypton-89) constitute elements that can’t gainfully undergo fission, they become nuclear waste. ALSO READ India seeks $26 bln of private nuclear power investments, sources say An important source of nuclear waste is the fuel itself, the substance that undergoes fission — such as the U-235. “The spent fuel contains all the radioactive fission products that are produced when each nucleus of uranium or plutonium breaks apart to produce energy, as well as those radioactive elements, including plutonium, that are produced when uranium is converted into heavier elements following the absorption of neutrons and subsequent radioactive decays,” M.V. Ramana, a professor and the Simons Chair in Disarmament, Global and Human Security at the School of Public Policy and Global Affairs, University of British Columbia, wrote in a 2018 paper. Nuclear waste is often highly radioactive and needs to be stored in special facilities that are reinforced to prevent leakage into and/or contamination of the surrounding soil, air, and water. ADVERTISEMENT How do we handle nuclear waste? The composition and quantity of nuclear waste produced depends on the nuclear reactions happening inside a reactor. This said, handling the spent fuel is the main challenge: it is very hot and radioactive, and needs to be kept underwater for up to a few decades. Once it has cooled, it can be transferred to dry casks for longer-term storage. All countries with longstanding nuclear power programmes have accumulated a considerable inventory of spent fuel. For example, the U.S. had 69,682 tonnes (as of 2015), Canada 54,000 tonnes (2016), and Russia 21,362 tonnes (2014). Depending on radioactivity levels, the storage period can run up to a few millennia. Thus, “they have to be isolated from human contact for periods of time that are longer than anatomically modern Homo sapiens have been around on the planet,” Dr. Ramana wrote in his paper. Nuclear power plants also have liquid waste treatment facilities. “Small quantities of aqueous wastes containing short-lived radionuclides may be discharged into the environment,” International Agency for Atomic Energy (IAEA) scientist V. Tsyplenkov wrote in a 1993 feature. Japan is currently discharging, after treatment, such water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant into the Pacific Ocean. Other liquid waste, depending on its composition, can be evaporated or “chemically precipitated” to yield a sludge that can be treated and stored, “absorbed on solid matrices” or incinerated. Liquid high-level waste, however, that contains “almost all of the fission products produced in the fuel” is vitrified to form glass that goes to dry casks. ALSO READ Minimal radioactive discharges from Indian nuclear plants: study

“The vast majority of the radioactivity in the waste from [pressurised heavy-water reactors of stage I] … can’t be used to fuel the PFBR,” Dr. Ramana said of India’s situation. “Only uranium and plutonium can be used as fuel. Because India reprocesses its spent fuel, these fission products will have to be stored, at least for a while, in the form of liquid waste, which poses accident hazards.”

How can nuclear waste be stored?

Once spent fuel has been cooled in the spent fuel pool for at least a year, but up to a decade if required, it can be moved to dry-cask storage. Here, the spent fuel is placed inside large steel cylinders and surrounded by an inert gas. The cylinders are welded or bolted shut and sealed inside larger steel or concrete containers.

Some experts have also rooted for geological disposal: the waste is sealed in “special containers”, to quote Dr. Ramana’s paper, and buried underground in a suitable “geological medium” like granite or clay. According to the DoE, the upside here is safe long-term storage away from human activity. Other studies have pointed to some potential downsides, including the radioactive material becoming exposed to humans if the storage is disturbed, such as nearby digging activity.

A 2015 paper in Nature Materials also wrote “the act of emplacement of the waste affects some of the fundamental properties of the surrounding rock. The construction of tunnels creates a disturbed zone of increased fracture, and pore waters move in response to the thermal pulse generated by the decay of radionuclides”.

What are the issues associated with nuclear waste?

In 2013, Der Spiegel reported on engineers’ years’ long effort to access the Asse II salt mine, where “thousands of drums filled with nuclear waste” had been kept for “over three decades”. The effort is part of “a bold, perhaps foolhardy, project that will consume … likely somewhere between €5 billion and €10 billion” to decontaminate the site in “30 years, or longer”. The team hadn’t been able to find the chamber after driving a drill 35 m underground over seven months. Geologists said they missed by 2.5 m “because the mountain has a life of its own and changes shape”.

Dr. Ramana also used the example of the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant in the U.S. to illustrate the issue of “unknown unknowns”. The facility has been operational since March 1999 and has a licence to store waste for a few millennia. “For long, WIPP had been held up as a model for how radioactive wastes should be dealt with,” Dr. Ramana wrote, but in 2014, an accident at the site released small quantities of radioactive materials to the environment, revealing serious failures in its maintenance.

He also expressed concerns to The Hindu about uncertainties with treating liquid waste: “How well have the vitrification plants at reprocessing plants functioned? How much liquid waste — high level and intermediate level — is yet to be vitrified?”