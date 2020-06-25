Nothing will go out of ISRO; we will enable private players: K. Sivan

Bengaluru

Routine aspects of satellite and launch vehicles will be given out to IN-SPACe, says ISRO Director K. Sivan

K.Sivan, Secretary, Department of Space and Chairman, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), sketched the composition and potential of the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe), the new space entity created to promote and regulate participation of private players in the space sector.

Where does IN-SPACe stand in the overall space hierarchy with respect to ISRO, the Space Commission and the Department of Space?

IN-SPACe is a parallel mechanism to the ISRO within and under the Department of Space. This is an additional vertical, independent of ISRO or its other systems. The Space Commission is the apex body controlling space activities in India; it will remain so and above the new entity. Like ISRO, IN-SPACe will also report to it as and when required. We plan to have it in 3-6 months,

What will be the nature of its leadership and constituents?

IN-SPACe will have its own chairperson. Just as ISRO has its own constituent centres, directorates and autonomous bodies, IN-SPACe will initially have three to four directorates doing their own job — in technical, legal, security and safety domains.

Where will it be located?

Mainly for ease of operation, the headquarters of IN-SPACe will be located in Bengaluru [where the DoS has also been based for nearly 50 years.] As time progresses, things may evolve. However, its separate branches or directorates will be spread across the country depending on requirement. The technical directorate, for example, may be in Thiruvananthapuram.

Won`t IN-SPACe take away creamiest activities of ISRO such as building and launching satellites and rockets? How will the two split the job?

Nothing will go out of ISRO. In fact, we will enable private players also to do their job. ISRO has its own agenda of developing advanced technologies in satellites and launch vehicles. Routine aspects will be given out to IN-SPACe. Earth Observation also will come under it. Advanced activities will be done by ISRO.

Private players will be free to do all of it, that is, commercial activities as well as work on advanced technologies.

Where does NSIL (NewSpace India Ltd), the space commercial undertaking formed in March 2019, come in?

NSIL will be under DoS but a little lower in hierarchy to ISRO and IN-SPACe.

What will be the composition of the IN-SPACe board?

Its chairman will be the chairman of the board. The directors, i.e. the heads of the directorates, will be board members. In addition representatives of the academia and industry will also be its members. As to how many board members, we will decide in due course.