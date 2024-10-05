  1. Physiology or Medicine – Monday (October 7, 2024) 11:30 CEST (3:00 PM IST)
  2. Physics – Tuesday (October 8, 2024) 11:45 CEST (3:15 PM IST)
  3. Chemistry – Wednesday (October 9, 2024) 11:45 CEST (3:15 PM IST)
  4. Literature – Thursday (October 10, 2024) 13:00 CEST (4:30 PM IST)
  5. Peace – Friday (October 11, 2024) 11:00 CEST (2:30 PM IST)
  6. The Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel - Monday (October 14, 2024) 11:45 CEST (3:15 PM IST).