New Zealand to loosen gene editing regulation, make commercialisation easier

Current regulations mean that genetically modified organisms (GMOs) cannot be released out of containment without going through a complex and vigorous process

Published - August 14, 2024 12:23 pm IST

Reuters
The New Zealand government said that it would introduce new legislation to make it easier for companies and researchers to develop and commercialise products using gene technologies.

The New Zealand government said that it would introduce new legislation to make it easier for companies and researchers to develop and commercialise products using gene technologies. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The New Zealand government said on Tuesday that it would introduce new legislation to make it easier for companies and researchers to develop and commercialise products using gene technologies such as gene editing.

Science, Innovation and Technology Minister Judith Collins said in a statement that rules and time-consuming processes have made research outside the lab almost impossible.

"These changes will bring New Zealand up to global best practice and ensure we can capitalise on the benefits," she said.

Current regulations mean that genetically modified organisms (GMOs) cannot be released out of containment without going through a complex and vigorous process and it is difficult to meet the set standard. Furthermore, gene editing is considered the same as genetic modification even when it doesn't involve the introduction of foreign DNA.

Under the new law, low-risk gene editing techniques that produce changes indistinguishable from conventional breeding will be exempted from regulation, local authorities will no longer be able to prevent the use of GMOs in their regions and there will be a new regulator of the industry.

"This is a major milestone in modernising gene technology laws to enable us to improve health outcomes, adapt to climate change, deliver massive economic gains and improve the lives of New Zealanders," Collins said.

The government hopes to have the legislation passed and the regulator in operation by the end of 2025.

