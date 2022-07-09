The tree grows to a height of about six to nine metres with drooping branches

Researchers have identified a new species of evergreen tree belonging to the genus Miliusa from the Agasthyamala biosphere reserve in the southern arm of the Western Ghats in the Thiruvananthapuram district. What makes the discovery special is that only two mature trees have been spotted so far in its natural habitat, underscoring the need for conservation.

The tree, which grows to a height of about six to nine metres with drooping branches, has been christened Miliusa agasthyamalana after the location where it was found. A paper by V. S. Anil Kumar, associate professor, Department of Botany, University College, Thiruvananthapuram, and S. Arya, a research scholar of the same department, has been published in the latest edition of the journal Phytotaxa.

The identification of the new species has also taken the total number of species of Miliusa found in India to 25. Spotted during a floristic survey in the Athirumala range of the Agasthyamala biosphere, the new species is morphologically similar to Miliusa paithalmalayana and Miliusa wightiana, but detailed studies revealed it to be distinct from all other hitherto known species of Miliusa, the paper said.

Further, it noted that the evergreen forests of the southern Western Ghats are home to numerous endemic species including seven species of Miliusa. The researchers came across the new Miliusa species at elevations ranging between 1000-1250 metres.

Miliusa agasthyamalana has brown bark, and solitary flowers which are yellowish-pink in colour. Flowering and fruiting occur during April-July.

With regard to its conservation status, the paper observed that only a single population has been encountered so far, with about two mature trees separated by a distance of about 1.5 km. ''Given the small number of mature individuals that have been found, we have recommended that the species be categorised as critically endangered (CR),'' Dr. Anil Kumar said. The Phytotaxa paper noted that although the trees are located in a well protected area, the chances of forest fires do pose a threat.

