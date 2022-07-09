  • Researchers have identified a new species of evergreen tree belonging to the genus Miliusa from the Agasthyamala biosphere reserve in the southern arm of the Western Ghats in Thiruvananthapuram.
  • Only two mature trees have been spotted so far in its natural habitat, underscoring the need for conservation.
  • The evergreen forests of the southern Western Ghats are home to numerous endemic species including seven species of Miliusa.