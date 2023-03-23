ADVERTISEMENT

New 'glass-like' orchid species discovered in Japan

March 23, 2023 05:27 pm | Updated 05:27 pm IST

Despite its presence in Japan's parks and gardens, it took researchers at Kobe University a decade to confirm that the plant was an unknown species

AFP

This handout photo taken on May 20, 2017 and released to AFP on March 23, 2023 courtesy of Kenji Suetsugu, lead scientist and phytology professor at Kobe University, shows a ‘spiranthes hachijoensis’ (Orchidaceae), a new species of orchid, in Nichinan, Miyazaki prefecture. | Photo Credit: AFP

A new species of orchid with delicate, glass-like blooms has been discovered by Japanese scientists, who found the pink and white plant hiding in plain sight.

Despite its presence in Japan's parks and gardens, it took researchers at Kobe University a decade to confirm that the plant -- dubbed the " Spiranthes hachijoensis" -- was a previously unknown species.

A new species of orchid with delicate glass-like blooms has been discovered by Japanese scientists, who found the pink and white plant hiding in plain sight in gardens and parks. | Photo Credit: AFP

"It was a surprise to discover a new species of spiranthes, which is so common that you can see it in parks, gardens and among potted plants," lead researcher Kenji Suetsugu told AFP Thursday.

Some of the samples were "from potted plants and gardens", including ones kept at a high school in Japan's central Gifu region, the phytology professor said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

"From its curious look and dainty blooms that resemble glasswork, this flower has long been loved by people," the university said in a press release.

Also Read | India lost 668,400 ha of forest cover in the last 30 years

The plant, with its spiralling blossoms, was even mentioned in Japan's oldest anthology of poems, the eighth-century "Manyoshu".

The discovery of the new type of spiranthes, sometimes known as "ladies' tresses", was announced last week in the Journal of Plant Research. It was given the name "hachijoensis" because many samples were found on Tokyo's Hachijojima island.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US