New dinosaur found in Mexico was 'very communicative': study

A new species of dinosaur identified by Mexican paleontologists is believed to have been "very communicative" and used low-frequency sounds like elephants to talk to each other, a researcher said Friday.

The specimen, which has been named Tlatolophus galorum, is thought to have died around 72 million years ago in what is now Mexico's northern state of Coahuila.

After initially discovering the tail, paleontologists said they later found most of its skull, a 1.32-meter (4.3-foot) bony hollow crest through which it communicated, as well as bones such as its femur and shoulder.

"We are calculating the size, which could be between eight meters and 12 meters long because just the tail is around six meters," said paleobiologist Angel Alejandro Ramirez. "We believe that these dinosaurs were very communicative. They even produced and perceived low-frequency sounds like those made by elephants, which travel several kilometers and are imperceptible to humans."

A palaeontologist of Mexico's National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) works on a new species of a dinosaur named Tlatolophus galorum after finding its 72 million-year-old fossilised remains almost a decade ago, in General Cepeda, Coahuila, Mexico in this undated picture obtained by Reuters on May 13, 2021. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

These "peaceful, but talkative" dinosaurs could also have had the ability to emit loud sounds to scare off predators, the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) said on Thursday when it announced the discovery.

Mexican researchers think Tlatolophus galorum's crest may have been red.

"We believe that these dinosaurs, like modern birds, saw in colour and so these structures like the crest were possibly brightly colored. They could have been completely red, or multi-colored, with spots," Ramirez said.

The Mexico's National Institute of Anthropology and History's (INAH) illustration represents a new species of a dinosaur named Tlatolophus galorum after palaeontologists found its 72 million-year-old fossilised remains almost a decade ago, in General Cepeda, Coahuila, Mexico in this undated illustration obtained by Reuters on May 13, 2021. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The discovery is still under investigation, but research about the ancient reptile has already been published in the scientific journal Cretaceous Research, according to the INAH.

"It is an exceptional case in Mexican paleontology," it said. "Highly favorable events had to occur millions of years ago, when Coahuila was a tropical region, for it to be conserved in the conditions it was found in."

The name Tlatolophus is derived from tlahtolli — which means word in the indigenous Nahuatl language — and lophus, meaning crest in Greek, the researchers said.