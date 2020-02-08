Science

Watch | NASA's Spitzer Space Telescope ends its mission

more-in

A video on NASA's Spitzer Space Telescope

NASA has decommissioned the Spitzer Space Telescope, one of its greatest observatories which has studied the universe by detecting cosmic infrared radiation for more than 16 years.

Launched in 2003, Spitzer Space Telescope was one of NASA's four Great Observatories. Spitzer along with the Hubble Space Telescope, the Chandra X-ray Observatory and the Compton Gamma Ray Observatory constituted NASA's Great Observatory programme.

In 2016, NASA made a decision to close the Spitzer mission in 2018 in anticipation of the launch of the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST). As the launch of the JWST got postponed, the Spitzer mission was granted it's fifth and final extension, which ended on Januray 30th 2020.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics International Sci-Tech Videos Multimedia Science
Related Articles
Recommended for you

Printable version | Feb 8, 2020 3:17:37 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/science/nasas-spitzer-space-telescope-ends-its-mission/article30769685.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY