GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NASA's Perseverance rover on Mars begins steep climb to rim of a crater

NASA’s Perseverance rover climbs Mars’ Jezero Crater to collect rock samples for clues on ancient Martian life

Updated - August 28, 2024 06:04 am IST

Published - August 28, 2024 05:58 am IST - New York

AP
This image provided by NASA, shows a selfie of their Perseverance Mars rover, on July 23, 2024. The image is made up of 62 individual images that were stitched together. Photo: NASA via AP

This image provided by NASA, shows a selfie of their Perseverance Mars rover, on July 23, 2024. The image is made up of 62 individual images that were stitched together. Photo: NASA via AP

NASA’s Perseverance rover is tackling a steep new challenge on Mars. The six-wheeled rover has spent the last 3 1/2 years roaming around the bottom of a crater. On Tuesday (August 27, 2024), it began climbing to the top.

Scientists urge caution about mystery Mars rock found by NASA rover

The rover will go up 1,000 feet (305 metres) to the rim of Jezero Crater to dig up rock samples. Since landing on the red planet in 2021, Perseverance has collected 22 rock core samples from the floor of the crater, which was once filled with water.

The rover’s samples may help scientists piece together what the planet’s climate looked like billions of years ago — and learn whether any ancient Martian life lurked. NASA is exploring ways to bring the rock samples to Earth.

Why NASA’s Mars Sample Return mission has a shaky future

The bedrock at the rim of the crater might yield clues as to how rocky planets like Mars and Earth came to be, said Steven Lee with NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California.

But the road ahead won’t be easy. Perseverance will scale rocky terrain and slopes of up to 23 degrees on the months-long journey.

“Perseverance has certainly been a real trooper,” said Lee. The rover has logged around 29 kilometers during its exploration.

The rock at the top of the crater may have come from past hydrothermal vents — sites where heated water and dissolved minerals spewed out after cycling underneath the planet’s surface. On Earth, similar sites — like at Yellowstone National Park — are considered a cradle for life.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.