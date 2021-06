NASA sends squid from Hawaii into space for research

This image released by NASA, courtesy of Jamie S. Foster, University of Florida, shows immature bobtail squid (Euprymna scolopes). | Photo Credit: AFP

Honolulu

22 June 2021

The baby Hawaiian bobtail squid were blasted into space earlier this month on a SpaceX resupply mission to the International Space Station

Dozens of baby squid from Hawaii are in space for study.

The baby Hawaiian bobtail squid were raised at the University of Hawaii’s Kewalo Marine Laboratory and were blasted into space earlier this month on a SpaceX resupply mission to the International Space Station.

Researcher Jamie Foster, who completed her doctorate at the University of Hawaii, is studying how spaceflight affects the squid in hopes of bolstering human health during long space missions, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported on June 21.

The squid have a symbiotic relationship with natural bacteria that help regulate their bioluminescence.

When astronauts are in low gravity their body’s relationship with microbes changes, said University of Hawaii professor Margaret McFall-Ngai, who Ms. Foster studied under in the 1990s.

Ms. Foster is now a Florida professor and principal investigator for a NASA programme that researches how microgravity affects the interactions between animals and microbes.

“As astronauts spend more and more time in space, their immune systems become what’s called dysregulated. It doesn’t function as well,” Ms. Foster said.

“Their immune systems don’t recognize bacteria as easily. They sometimes get sick.” Ms. Foster said understanding what happens to the squid in space could help solve health problems that astronauts face.

The baby squid will come back to Earth in July.