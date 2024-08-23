GIFT a SubscriptionGift
NASA says decision on Boeing Starliner crew's path home coming Saturday

Starliner launched its first two astronauts into space in June as a crucial test before it can receive NASA approval for routine flights

Updated - August 24, 2024 12:56 pm IST

Published - August 23, 2024 05:42 am IST - WASHINGTON:

Reuters
NASA astronauts Suni Williams, left, and Butch Wilmore stand together for a photo en route to the launch pad at Space Launch Complex 41 Wednesday, June 5, 2024, in Cape Canaveral, Fla., for their liftoff on the Boeing Starliner capsule to the international space station. File.

NASA astronauts Suni Williams, left, and Butch Wilmore stand together for a photo en route to the launch pad at Space Launch Complex 41 Wednesday, June 5, 2024, in Cape Canaveral, Fla., for their liftoff on the Boeing Starliner capsule to the international space station. File. | Photo Credit: AP

NASA on Thursday said it expects to announce on Saturday its decision on whether the two astronauts who rode Boeing's glitchy Starliner spacecraft to the International Space Station will need a SpaceX vehicle to return to Earth.

Why are Sunita Williams and Boeing’s Starliner still in space? | Explained

"NASA's decision on whether to return Starliner to Earth with astronauts aboard is expected no earlier than Saturday, Aug. 24 at the conclusion of an agency-level review," the space agency said in a statement.

Starliner launched its first two astronauts into space in June as a crucial test before it can receive NASA approval for routine flights. But what was supposed to be an eight-day mission docked to the ISS has been drawn out by months after the capsule sprang leaks and some of its thrusters failed.

