NASA releases next wave of images from James Webb Space Telescope

NASA releases next wave of images from James Webb Space TelescopeUNITED STATES: July 12, 2022 20:29 IST
"Each will give humanity a view of the universe that we've never seen before"
NASA on July 12 began releasing the next wave of images from the James Webb Space Telescope, the most powerful observatory ever placed in orbit.
"This morning, folks across this planet are going to see the images captured by this telescope, and every image is a new discovery," said NASA administrator Bill Nelson.
"Each will give humanity a view of the universe that we've never seen before."
