NASA releases next wave of images from James Webb Space Telescope

This side-by-side comparison shows observations of the Southern Ring Nebula in near-infrared light, at left, and mid-infrared light, at right, from NASA’s James Webb Telescope. Photo: nasa.gov/webbfirstimages
AFP UNITED STATES:  July 12, 2022 20:29 IST
Updated: July 12, 2022 20:35 IST

NASA on July 12 began releasing the next wave of images from the James Webb Space Telescope, the most powerful observatory ever placed in orbit.

"This morning, folks across this planet are going to see the images captured by this telescope, and every image is a new discovery," said NASA administrator Bill Nelson.

"Each will give humanity a view of the universe that we've never seen before."

