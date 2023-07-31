HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mystery object on Australian beach identified as part of ISRO rocket

Officials from both Australia and India are working together to “provide further confirmation to determine next steps”

July 31, 2023 11:56 am | Updated 09:16 pm IST - Sydney

AFP
In this image made from video, a cylindrical object is seen on beach in Green Head, Australia on July 17, 2023.

In this image made from video, a cylindrical object is seen on beach in Green Head, Australia on July 17, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

A mysterious object that washed up on an Australian beach has been identified as debris from an Indian rocket, officials said July 31.

The bulky barnacle-encrusted cylinder was first spotted in mid-July near remote Jurien Bay, a coastal region two hours' drive north of Perth in Western Australia.

Amateur sleuths speculated online that the object might have a military origin or even be linked to the disappearance of Malaysian Airlines flight MH370.

But the Australian Space Agency said it had concluded the object was "most likely" debris from an "expended third-stage of a Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle".

The medium-lift launch vehicle is operated by the Indian Space Research Organisation, the agency added.

ALSO READ
ISRO’s PSLV-C56 puts 7 satellites in orbit; four more missions this year

The object, which measures some two metres (six feet) high and has cables dangling from the top, is being kept in storage.

Meanwhile, officials from both countries are working together to "provide further confirmation to determine next steps, including considering obligations under the United Nations space treaties", the Australian Space Agency said.

It is not the first time Australia has found itself a landing ground for space junk — last August, a sheep farmer in New South Wales found a charred chunk from one of Elon Musk's SpaceX missions jutting out of his paddock.

Related Topics

Australia / ISRO

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.