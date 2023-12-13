Mumbai professor bags Royal Society of Chemistry’s Nyholm prize

December 13, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - Mumbai

Professor Savita Ladage from Mumbai’s Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education, Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, received the Royal Society of Chemistry’s Nyholm Prize for Education in recognition of her contributions to chemistry education.

Prof. Ladage bagged the award for her advocacy of the significance of chemical education. Her efforts include mentoring chemistry educators and spearheading impactful teacher and student programs that advance chemistry education in the country.

Her accolade places her among a group of past winners in the RSC’s prize portfolio, with 60 individuals from this list later receiving Nobel Prizes for their contributions, including 2022 Nobel Laureate Carolyn Bertozzi and 2019 Nobel laureate John B. Goodenough.

In addition to the prize, Prof. Ladage will be awarded £5,000, along with a medal and a certificate.

Expressing her gratitude upon receiving the prize, she said, “I feel deeply honoured to receive this prize and recognition in the community of individuals working in the area of chemistry education. I am thankful to the RSC for the same. The award and recognition have motivated me further to continue my work with greater zeal and enthusiasm.”

Acknowledging the critical role of those working in education within the chemical sciences, the Chief Executive of the Royal Society of Chemistry, Dr. Helen Pain, said, “The inspiration, innovation and dedication of those who work in education are fundamental to the progress of the chemical sciences – shaping the future and setting our young people up to tackle the challenges and the opportunities facing our society and our planet. Professor Ladage’s work demonstrates an outstanding commitment to chemistry education, and it is our honour to celebrate their considerable contribution.”

The Excellence in Education Prizes, including the Nyholm Prize, celebrate individuals working in primary, secondary, further education, and higher education, encompassing teachers, technicians, and more.

