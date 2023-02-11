February 11, 2023 06:12 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST

From devastating earthquakes to finding evidence of ancient lake on Mars, find the latest findings and discovery in the field of science.

Multiple earthquakes shake Turkey and Syria

Multiple earthquakes ranking high on the Richter scale has devasted regions in Turkey and the war-torn Syria. The tremors of the first quake were felt on February 6 at around 4 a.m., with the epicentre located near the city of Gaziantep in south-central Turkey, which houses more than two million people. This is the strongest earthquake to shake the region in more than 100 years and has killed nearly 24,000 people across Turkey and Syria as of February 11, according to reports.

The source zone of these earthquakes lies at the intersection of three tectonic plates: the Anatolian, the Arabian, and the African plates. The relative northward motion of the Arabian plate pushes the Anatolian plate west, creating two strike-slip faults: places where two plates are sliding past each other as they move horizontally. The shallow focus of the earthquake – which happened when a strike-slip fault moved more suddenly than usual – and the fault’s location close to population centres were responsible for the resulting destruction, an expert said.

ISRO successfully launched SSLV-D2's from Sriharikota

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launched its second developmental flight of a Small Satellite Launch Vehicle — SSLV-D2 — and placed three satellites in its precise orbit on February 10 morning. The three satellites are ISRO’s Earth Observation Satellite - EOS 07, U.S.-based firm Antaris’ Janus-1 and Chennai-based space start-up SpaceKidz’s AzaadiSAT-2.

Rover find wave-rippled rocks on Mars

NASA's Curiosity rover has found wave-rippled rocks — evidence of an ancient lake — in an area of the planet expected to be drier, the US space agency said on February 8. The rover, which has been exploring Mars since 2012, beamed back stunning pictures of rippled patterns on the surface of rocks caused by the waves of a shallow lake billions of years ago. Curiosity is exploring the foothills of a three-mile (five-kilometer) tall mountain known as Mount Sharp. The rover has also spotted debris in a valley that was washed down by wet landslides on Mount Sharp, NASA said.

Ring around distant dwarf planet surprises scientists

The small distant world called Quaoar is producing some surprises for astronomers as it orbits beyond Pluto in the frigid outer reaches of our solar system. Researchers have detected a ring encircling Quaoar akin to the one around the planet Saturn. But the one around Quaoar defies the current understanding of where such rings can form - located much further away from it than current scientific understanding would allow. The ring, a clumpy disk made of ice-covered particles, is located about 2,550 miles (4,100 km) away from Quaoar's center, with a diameter of about 5,100 miles (8,200 km).

Hubble captures the start of a new 'spoke' season of Saturn

In a latest image of Saturn captured by National Aeronautics and Space Administration's (NASA's) Hubble Space Telescope, the appearance of spokes on the planet's rings heralded the start of a new 'spoke' season, according to a statement by NASA. Scientists will be looking for clues to explain the cause and nature of the spokes. The suspected culprit for the spokes is the planet's variable magnetic field. Planetary magnetic fields interact with the solar wind, creating an electrically charged environment. On Earth, when those charged particles hit the atmosphere this is visible in the northern hemisphere as the aurora borealis, or northern lights, NASA said.

Glacial lake floods threaten communities in Asia, South America

Melting mountain glaciers pose a growing flood risk to some 15 million people around the world with communities in Asia facing the biggest danger, researchers said. Runoff from melting glaciers often pools in shallow lakes, held back by rocks and debris. The risk comes when a lake overfills, bursting through its natural barrier and sending a torrent of water rushing down mountain valleys. Scientists have assessed for the first time how many people globally are at risk from these floods, finding that more than half of vulnerable populations live in India, Pakistan, China, and Peru.

Tree study shows how drought may have doomed ancient Hittite empire

Researchers examined long-lived juniper trees that grew in the ancient Hittite empire that spanned across present-day Turkey, parts of Syria and Iraq. The fall of the empire coincided with the near-simultaneous demise or diminishment of several important empires in the Middle East and eastern Mediterranean region - an event called the Bronze Age collapse. Researchers detected a gradual shift to drier conditions from the 13th century BC into the 12th century BC. More importantly, both lines of evidence indicated three straight years of severe drought, in 1198, 1197 and 1196 BC which matched with the known timing of the empire's dissolution.

Stone Age discovery fuels mystery of who made early tools

Archaeologists in Kenya have dug up some of the oldest stone tools ever found, but who used them is a mystery. In the past, scientists assumed that our direct ancestors were the only toolmakers. But two big fossil teeth found along with the tools at the Kenyan site belong to an extinct human cousin known as Paranthropus. The latest discovery matches up with a much bigger tradition known as the Oldowan toolkit. These same kinds of tools show up across Africa and beyond during more than a million years of prehistory.

Israeli scientists develop sniffing robot with locust antennae

A new sniffing robot equipped with a biological sensor that uses the antennae of locusts could help advance disease diagnosis and improve security checks, its Israeli developers said. Locusts have an acute sense of smell, which researchers have managed to harness to their bio-hybrid robot, making it far more sensitive than existing electronic sniffers. On the four-wheeled robot, the researchers placed the insect's antenna between two electrodes that send electrical signals as a response to a nearby odour. Each scent has a unique signature which, with machine learning, the robot's electronic system can identify.