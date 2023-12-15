  • Scientists at Stanford University recently ranked the ‘top’ 2% of scientists in a variety of fields. The ranking contained an up-to-date list of the most highly cited scientists in these disciplines.
  • The 2% ranking system is based on standardised citation metrics across all scientific disciplines. In the scientific research setting, a citation is a reference to a piece of information, typically an already published entity like an article, book, or a paper in a journal.
  • Numerical measures were originally developed to track research productivity. But they have since backfired and today increasingly influence decisions related to hiring, funding, promotions, awards, recognitions, and professional growth.