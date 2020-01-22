Mars 2020 rover naming contest: pick your favourite from the 9 finalists

NASA's Mars 2020 rover is waiting to be named and you have the chance to help. Pick from the nine names shortlisted via a "Name the Rover" essay contest which began in August last year. Students (kindergarten to 12th grade) from across the U.S. were asked to send a name along with a short essay on why they thought their name was the perfect fit.

According to the NASA website, more than 28,000 essays were submitted and a panel of 4,700 volunteer judges -- educators, professionals and space enthusiasts -- helped narrow it down to 155 semifinalists from every State and territory in the country.

"Thousands of students have shared their ideas for a name that will do our rover and the team proud," said Lori Glaze, director of NASA's Planetary Science Division in Washington in a release.

“Thousands more volunteered time to be part of the judging process. Now it is the public's opportunity to become involved and express their excitement for their favorites of the final nine," she added.

The nine finalist submission names are

Endurance Tenacity Promise Perseverance Vision Clarity Ingenuity Fortitude Courage

The poll page (go.nasa.gov/name2020) opened on January 21 and will remain open through Jan. 27

NASA said that the rover's new name and the student behind it will be announced in early March. The winner will also receive an invitation to see the launch from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.