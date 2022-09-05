Low testosterone levels may up risk of COVID-19 hospitalisation for men: Study

Men diagnosed with COVID-19 and having low testosterone levels are more likely to be hospitalised with the viral disease than those with normal levels of the hormone, according to a study.

ADVERTISEMENT

The researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis and Saint Louis University School of Medicine, US analysed the cases of 723 men who tested positive for COVID-19, mostly in 2020 before vaccines were available.

ADVERTISEMENT

The data indicate that low testosterone is an independent risk factor for COVID-19 hospitalisation, similar to diabetes, heart disease and chronic lung disease.

New study suggests men having low testosterone levels and diagnosed with Covid-19 are more likely to be hospitalised. | Photo Credit: RAGHUNATHAN SR

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM medical research