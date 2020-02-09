Science

Watch | Longest stay in space by a woman

A video on Christina Koch, who has set the record for the longest stay in space by a woman

Christina Koch has set the record for the longest stay in space by a woman. The U.S. astronaut landed in Kazakhstan on February 6 after 328 days on the International Space Station (ISS). She was accompanied by European astronaut Luca Parmitano and Russian cosmonaut Alexander Skvortsov in a Soyuz MS-13 capsule.  41-year-old Koch joined NASA in 2013. During her ISS stay she led the 1st all-female spacewalk. Her mission could provide data on how weightlessness and space radiation affects the female body. The information would be useful for NASA's aim of building a space station on the Moon. According to NASA, out of 227 maintenance spacewalks, nearly 2 dozen included women astronauts.

