Science

London artisans craft bespoke globes

Meticulous task: An artist applies paint to a globe at the Bellerby and Co workshop in north London.

Meticulous task: An artist applies paint to a globe at the Bellerby and Co workshop in north London.   | Photo Credit: AFP

more-in

The handmade artefacts are commissioned by heads of state and top firms

In 2008, Peter Bellerby set out to buy his father a high quality handmade globe as an 80th birthday present.

When he could not find one, the Briton decided to make it himself — and, in the process, catapulted himself into a new profession.

Just over a decade later, his company Bellerby and Co claims to be the finest globemaker in the world, selling tailor-made products to an array of international buyers.

They include heads of state and big companies as well as everyday people wanting to mark a special occasion.

Mr. Bellerby’s workshop is filled with half-finished globes as his team of two dozen illustrators, painters, cartographers, constructors, engravers and woodworkers toil beneath strips of paper drying on washing lines overhead.

“It’s not a career you ever think about,” the 54-year-old said. “I’m really proud of where we’ve got to.”

The scale of the operation contrasts with its humble beginnings when Mr. Bellerby, an ex-property developer among other former professions, began making just a handful of globes each year in a small shop around the corner. Now the business turns out around 600 globes annually — some destined to sit in grand mansions and aboard yachts.

Top prices

They range in size and price, with the smallest starting at £1,200 (₹1.02 lakh) and the biggest costing £79,000 (₹67.63 lakh).

The creative process starts by sourcing composite or resin spheres, which form the basis of the globes, from another company.

Illustrators and cartographers work with clients — over months, sometimes years — to decide what will appear on its surface, with requests for everything from animals to ocean liners on the maps.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Science
crafts
United Kingdom
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 9, 2019 4:30:12 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/science/london-artisans-craft-bespoke-globes/article28917418.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY