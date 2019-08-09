London artisans craft bespoke globes

In 2008, Peter Bellerby set out to buy his father a high quality handmade globe as an 80th birthday present.

When he could not find one, the Briton decided to make it himself — and, in the process, catapulted himself into a new profession.

Just over a decade later, his company Bellerby and Co claims to be the finest globemaker in the world, selling tailor-made products to an array of international buyers.

They include heads of state and big companies as well as everyday people wanting to mark a special occasion.

Mr. Bellerby’s workshop is filled with half-finished globes as his team of two dozen illustrators, painters, cartographers, constructors, engravers and woodworkers toil beneath strips of paper drying on washing lines overhead.

“It’s not a career you ever think about,” the 54-year-old said. “I’m really proud of where we’ve got to.”

The scale of the operation contrasts with its humble beginnings when Mr. Bellerby, an ex-property developer among other former professions, began making just a handful of globes each year in a small shop around the corner. Now the business turns out around 600 globes annually — some destined to sit in grand mansions and aboard yachts.

Top prices

They range in size and price, with the smallest starting at £1,200 (₹1.02 lakh) and the biggest costing £79,000 (₹67.63 lakh).

The creative process starts by sourcing composite or resin spheres, which form the basis of the globes, from another company.

Illustrators and cartographers work with clients — over months, sometimes years — to decide what will appear on its surface, with requests for everything from animals to ocean liners on the maps.