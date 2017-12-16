Lizard genes reveal grasslands’ antiquity

Earlier this year, India’s less-known lacertid lizards gave scientists a sneak peak into the country's ecological past. Genes of these grassland-dwelling reptiles show that they evolved with the spread of arid Indian habitats around nine million years ago. These open habitats contain six times more lacertid species than currently known to science, highlighting the need to recognise India's oft-ignored native open habitats as unique biodiversity-rich habitats, shows the study published in the Journal of Biogeography.

Open arid habitats in India – such as savannas and grasslands – are often considered wastelands or degraded forests, despite the ecosystem services (including supporting diverse wildlife and large numbers of livestock) they provide. But are these grassy biomes natural or caused by early human activities like tree-felling and burning?

To trace the evolution of these biomes in India, scientists at the National Centre for Biological Sciences (NCBS) in Begaluru studied lacertids or wall lizards of the genus Ophisops which are restricted to India's open habitats. They collected genetic samples of these lizards from 108 locations across the country. Analysis of portions of three genes showed a hidden diversity: while only five Ophisops are recognised in India now, the scientists’ results show that there could be at least 30 Ophisops here.

Using already-known dates of fossil lacertids, the team constructed a detailed evolutionary tree (using already-known dates of fossil lacertids). They find that the ancestors of Ophisops moved from Saharo-Arabia (parts of the Saharan desert, Arabian peninsula, Palestine and Mesopotamia) into India about 30 million years ago (late Oligocene period) and dispersed back to Saharo-Arabia around 19-10 million years ago (mid Miocene).

However, the current diversity of Ophisops we now see surged between nine and five million years ago, when arid climes caused grassy biomes to expand (palaeoclimatic records show an increase in C4 grasses adapted to warmer and drier habitats at this time). This increase in lacertid diversity due to grassland expansion shows that at least some parts of India had natural grasslands well before the earliest records of human activity, contrary to the notion that human activity created grassy biomes.

“The narrative is usually that open habitats were created by people but our study shows that is not true for all of India,” says lead author Ishan Agarwal (formerly with Villanova University and NCBS). More field-based studies are crucial and open habitats need urgent conservation attention, he adds.