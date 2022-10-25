Solar eclipse October 25, 2022 | Live updates

The solar eclipse on Tuesday will be visible from 5.14 p.m. in India.

A photograph shows a partial solar eclipse in Hede-Bazouges, western France on October 25, 2022. - The celestial phenomenon started at 08:58 GMT in Iceland and will end off the coast of India at 13:02 GMT, crossing Europe, Northeast Africa and the Middle East. | Photo Credit: AFP

The solar eclipse on Tuesday will be visible from 5.14 p.m. in India.

A partial solar eclipse has begun in Iceland on Tuesday, October 25 and will end off the coast of India at around 6:30 pm. It will be best visible in parts of western Russia and Kazakhstan but will also be witnessed in some Indian cities.

A press release issued by the Tamil Nadu Science and Technology Centre said the partial eclipse could be viewed in Chennai, but with little visibility, beginning at 5.14 p.m. and ending at 5.44 p.m. Bengaluru will witness the solar eclipse for about 45 minutes. Only 10% of the eclipse will be visible between 5.12 pm to 5.49 pm.

While in certain parts of Russia and Kazakhstan the visibility would be 80%, the partial eclipse would also be visible in most parts of Europe, northern Africa, the Middle East, and parts of Asia. The solar eclipse is a partial one, visible over India, except for a large area of the North-eastern States.

According to the Ministry of Earth Science, the obscuration of the sun by the moon will be between 40% and 50% at the time of maximum eclipse in north-western parts of the country while in other parts of the country, the percentage will be lesser.

The Ministry said that eclipsed sun should not be viewed with the naked eye, even for a very short time. “It will cause permanent damage to the eyes, leading to blindness even when the moon covers most portions of the sun.”

Here are the images from the eclipse on Tuesday:

Tamil Nadu

Solar eclipse seen in Coimbatore

A partial solar eclipse has begun in Coimbatore on Tuesday evening. | Photo Credit: Photo: Periasamy M/ The Hindu.

Eclipse seen in Ooty

6:00 p.m.

Partial solar eclipse is seen in Vellore’s evening sky

Partial solar eclipse seen in vellore on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Venkatachalapathy C, The Hindu

5:52 p.m.

Schedule of the partial solar eclipse in various cities

Schedule of the solar eclipse 2022. Source: Union Ministry of Earth Science. Credits- Priyali Prakash, Venkatachalapathy C

5:50 p.m.

People witness the solar eclipse in India and other parts of the world

Man looks at eclipse in Mathura through exposed x-ray film. (see below)

Mathura: A man watches the solar eclipse through a strip of exposed x-ray film and a sunglass in Mathura on Tuesday, | Photo Credit: PTi

People gather to witness the eclipse in Baghdad, Iraq.

People observe a partial solar eclipse in Baghdad, Iraq. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Young astronomy enthusiasts watching eclipse in Kosovo estate in Southeast Europe

People use protective glasses to watch a partial solar eclipse in Pristina on October 25, 2022. | Photo Credit: AFP

Odisha

Government holiday in Odisha for solar eclipse

The Odisha Government had declared a public holiday on Tuesday on account of a solar eclipse. All government offices, schools, colleges, educational institutions, courts, banks and other financial institutions remained closed on October 25.- PTI

5:35 p.m.

Partial solar eclipse seen in Ranchi, Jharkhand

Ranchi: The moon partially covers the sun during the partial solar eclipse in Ranchi, Tuesday, Oct 25, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

5:20 p.m.

Eclipse seen in Patna

Patna: A silhouette of a bird in the backdrop of moon covering the sun during the partial solar eclipse in Patna, Tuesday, Oct 25, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

The moon (R) partially obscures the sun during a partial solar eclipse visible from Patna on October 25, 2022. | Photo Credit: AFP

The partial solar eclipse is being witnessed in Patna, Bihar on Tuesday evening. A partial solar eclipse was last witnessed on June 21, 2020, and the next eclipse will take place on August 2, 2027.

A safe technique of observing the solar eclipse is either by using a proper filter like aluminized Mylar, black polymer, welding glass of shade number 14 or by making the sun’s projection on a white board by telescope. - PTI

5:15 p.m.

Nepal sees eclipse during sunset in Kathmandu

A partial solar eclipse is pictured behind the cloud during the sunset in Kathmandu, Nepal October 25, 2022. | Photo Credit: Reuters

4:50 p.m.

Eclipse seen in J&K and Amritsar

Partial solar eclipse as witnessed in Jammu (pic 1) and Amritsar (pic 2) pic.twitter.com/gnvxZ8Gntm — ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2022

Jammu and Kashmir and Amritsar, Punjab, witness the partial solar eclipse. Srinagar will witness the maximum obscuration of the solar disc at 55 per cent. The first contact, where the moon starts to cover the solar disc, happened at 4:29 pm in Delhi, where the moon was expected to cover 43 per cent of the solar disc.- PTI

4:45 p.m.

Partial Solar Eclipse seen at the Vatican

A partial solar eclipse is pictured in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican, October 25, 2022. | Photo Credit: Reuters

4:40 p.m.

Temple doors to remain closed during partial solar eclipse

KURNOOL 25/10/2022 The Bhramarambha Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple doors being closed at 6 a.m. on Tuesday in view of the Solar Eclipse at Srisailam. | Photo Credit: U. SUBRAMNYAM, The Hindu

The Bhramarambha Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple doors in the Srisailam town in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool were closed at 6 a.m. on Tuesday in view of the Solar Eclipse. In Hinduism, the ritualistic programs of worship are stopped during solar and lunar eclipses.

The doors of the Kedarnath and Badrinath temples, as well as several other temples in Haridwar and elsewhere, will remain closed in view of the partial solar eclipse.