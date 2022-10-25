Solar eclipse October 25, 2022 | Live updates

A partial solar eclipse has begun in Iceland on Tuesday, October 25 and will end off the coast of India at around 6:30 pm. It will be best visible in parts of western Russia and Kazakhstan but will also be witnessed in some Indian cities.
A press release issued by the Tamil Nadu Science and Technology Centre said the partial eclipse could be viewed in Chennai, but with little visibility, beginning at 5.14 p.m. and ending at 5.44 p.m. Bengaluru will witness the solar eclipse for about 45 minutes. Only 10% of the eclipse will be visible between 5.12 pm to 5.49 pm.
While in certain parts of Russia and Kazakhstan the visibility would be 80%, the partial eclipse would also be visible in most parts of Europe, northern Africa, the Middle East, and parts of Asia. The solar eclipse is a partial one, visible over India, except for a large area of the North-eastern States.
According to the Ministry of Earth Science, the obscuration of the sun by the moon will be between 40% and 50% at the time of maximum eclipse in north-western parts of the country while in other parts of the country, the percentage will be lesser.
The Ministry said that eclipsed sun should not be viewed with the naked eye, even for a very short time. “It will cause permanent damage to the eyes, leading to blindness even when the moon covers most portions of the sun.”
Here are the images from the eclipse on Tuesday:
Solar eclipse seen in Coimbatore
Eclipse seen in Ooty
Partial solar eclipse is seen in Vellore’s evening sky
Schedule of the partial solar eclipse in various cities
People witness the solar eclipse in India and other parts of the world
Man looks at eclipse in Mathura through exposed x-ray film. (see below)
People gather to witness the eclipse in Baghdad, Iraq.
Young astronomy enthusiasts watching eclipse in Kosovo estate in Southeast Europe
Government holiday in Odisha for solar eclipse
The Odisha Government had declared a public holiday on Tuesday on account of a solar eclipse. All government offices, schools, colleges, educational institutions, courts, banks and other financial institutions remained closed on October 25.- PTI
Partial solar eclipse seen in Ranchi, Jharkhand
Eclipse seen in Patna
The partial solar eclipse is being witnessed in Patna, Bihar on Tuesday evening. A partial solar eclipse was last witnessed on June 21, 2020, and the next eclipse will take place on August 2, 2027.
A safe technique of observing the solar eclipse is either by using a proper filter like aluminized Mylar, black polymer, welding glass of shade number 14 or by making the sun’s projection on a white board by telescope. - PTI
Nepal sees eclipse during sunset in Kathmandu
Eclipse seen in J&K and Amritsar
Jammu and Kashmir and Amritsar, Punjab, witness the partial solar eclipse. Srinagar will witness the maximum obscuration of the solar disc at 55 per cent. The first contact, where the moon starts to cover the solar disc, happened at 4:29 pm in Delhi, where the moon was expected to cover 43 per cent of the solar disc.- PTI
Partial Solar Eclipse seen at the Vatican
The partial solar eclipse is pictured in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican, on October 25, 2022.
Temple doors to remain closed during partial solar eclipse
The Bhramarambha Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple doors in the Srisailam town in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool were closed at 6 a.m. on Tuesday in view of the Solar Eclipse. In Hinduism, the ritualistic programs of worship are stopped during solar and lunar eclipses.
The doors of the Kedarnath and Badrinath temples, as well as several other temples in Haridwar and elsewhere, will remain closed in view of the partial solar eclipse.