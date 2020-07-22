Science

Live chat with Neuropsychiatrist Dr. Ennapadam S. Krishnamoorthy on The Hindu's Instagram

Following World Brain Day on July 22, the founder of Buddhi Clinic will discuss why quietude, food and your family impact the nerve centre

On Thursday, neuropsychiatrist and author, Dr. Ennapadam S. Krishnamoorthy will talk about the links between one’s behaviour and the brain.

Organised as part of the #LockdownwithWeekend series, he will address the role different parts of the brain play in regulating behaviour and emotion. In addition, he will suggest ways to develop your emotional intelligence, and share tips and tricks for emotional regulation. Find out how healthy habits can lead to a better brain, both for adults and children.

He will be in conversation with Sunalini Mathew of The Hindu.

On July 23 at 9 pm. Live on Instagram on @the_hindu

Printable version | Jul 22, 2020 10:09:24 PM

