HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Last-minute problem keeps SpaceX rocket, astronauts grounded

Last-minute technical trouble forced SpaceX to call off Monday's attempt to launch four astronauts to the ISS for NASA

February 27, 2023 01:08 pm | Updated 01:08 pm IST

AP
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the crew capsule Endeavour sits on pad 39A after the launch attempt was scrubbed at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., early Monday, February 27, 2023.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the crew capsule Endeavour sits on pad 39A after the launch attempt was scrubbed at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., early Monday, February 27, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

Last-minute technical trouble forced SpaceX to call off Monday’s attempt to launch four astronauts to the International Space Station for NASA.

The countdown was halted with just two minutes remaining until liftoff from Kennedy Space Center. With just a split second to blast off, there was no time to deal with the problem, which involved the engine ignition system.

SpaceX did not immediately say when it would try again. The next attempt could come as early as Tuesday, although poor weather was forecast.

ALSO READ
Rapidly growing black hole found, could provide clues on how massive galaxies first evolved: Study

Strapped into the capsule atop the Falcon rocket were two NASA astronauts, one Russian cosmonaut and one astronaut from the United Arab Emirates.

When informed by SpaceX that the fuel would start to be drained from the rocket, commander Stephen Bowen replied: “We'll be sitting here waiting.” It was expected to take nearly an hour.

Bowen and his crew — including the first astronaut from the United Arab Emirates assigned to a monthslong mission, Sultan al-Neyadi — will replace another SpaceX crew that flew to the space station in October.

Related Topics

space programme / space programme / science (general) / science (general)

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.