ISRO Chairman K. Sivan flagged off the country’s largest liquid hydrogen storage tank at Sri City on Wednesday.

VRV Asia Pacific manufactured the storage tank with a Liquid Nitrogen shield in a collaborative effort with the Satish Dhawan Space Centre. The tank can store 120 kilolitres of liquid hydrogen, which is used as fuel for satellite launch vehicles. Dr. Sivan congratulated the team for indigenously realising an advanced version of the storage tank.