ADVERTISEMENT

Japan provides up to $80 million subsidy to moonshot startup ispace

October 20, 2023 05:55 pm | Updated 05:55 pm IST

Tokyo-based ispace aims to launch its second moon lander next year and start a NASA-sponsored moonshot in 2026

Reuters

A model of the lunar rover in HAKUTO-R lunar exploration program by “ispace” is pictured at a venue to monitor its landing on the Moon, in Tokyo, Japan, April 26, 2023. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Japan will provide a subsidy of up to 12 billion yen ($80 million) to moon exploration startup ispace (9348.T) as part of a grant programme for innovative ventures, industry minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said on Friday.

Tokyo-based ispace aims to launch its second moon lander next year and start a NASA-sponsored moonshot in 2026, following its failed first lunar landing attempt in April this year.

Also Read | Japan launches rocket with lunar lander and X-ray telescope to explore origins of the universe

The Japanese government’s grant will be used to develop a new spacecraft, tentatively called “Series 3”, which aims to carry more than 100-kg loads to the moon’s surface by 2027, ispace said in a corporate disclosure.

The grant would not have any material impact on the company’s near-term earnings forecast since it relates to a future mission, ispace added. The company has expected to book a net loss of 4.5 billion yen in the current financial period ending in March 2024.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US