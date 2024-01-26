  • Japan became the fifth country to soft-land a robotic instrument on the moon, months after India’s Chandrayaan 3 succeeded in August 2023
  • ISRO’s Chandrayaan 3 mission successfully soft-landed a lander on the moon, in the natural satellite’s south pole region
  • JAXA and ISRO are expected to collaborate in the near future on the Lunar Polar Exploration (LUPEX) mission, which will also be a lunar surface mission