ISS crew will experience New Year’s Eve 16 times

As the astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) orbit the earth once every 90 minutes, they will experience New Year’s Eve 16 times, NASA has pointed out.

That is 16 sunrises and sunsets while circling 402.3 km above the earth.

The six astronauts will go into the last weekend of 2017 with light duties and family conferences before taking the New Year’s Day off.

The current crew on the orbital laboratory comprises three U.S. astronauts, two Russian cosmonauts and a Japanese astronaut.

Ahead of the New Year, the astronauts are conducting life science studies to help mission doctors keep astronauts healthier and stronger while living in outer space. Japanese astronaut Norishige Kanai took his turn on the exercise bike on Thursday for a study researching physical exertion in space.

Doctors measure the astronauts’ breathing and other parameters during exercise to ensure they have the strength to perform strenuous activities such as space walks and even emergency procedures.

Flight Engineer Scott Tingle of NASA was harvesting plants for the Advanced Plants Experiment-05 (APEX) and stowing the botany samples in a science freezer for further analysis, a NASA blog post said.

Scientists are exploring how plants respond to microgravity and observing molecular and genetic changes.