GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

ISRO’s high-resolution imaging satellite Cartosat-2 bid adieu

As planned, the Cartosat-2 crashed into the Indian Ocean on February 14.

February 16, 2024 01:11 pm | Updated 01:13 pm IST - Bengaluru:

The Hindu Bureau
The first day image captured weather observation Cartosat-2 series satellite shows a part of Indore city in Madhya Pradesh with the Holkar Cricket Stadium in the centre.

The first day image captured weather observation Cartosat-2 series satellite shows a part of Indore city in Madhya Pradesh with the Holkar Cricket Stadium in the centre. | Photo Credit: PTI

ISRO’s high-resolution imaging satellite Cartosat-2 has descended into Earth’s atmosphere on February 14, 2024.

“Cartosat-2, ISRO’s high-resolution imaging satellite, bid adieu with a descent into Earth’s atmosphere on February 14, 2024, as predicted. ISRO had lowered its orbit from 635 km to 380 km by early 2020. This strategic move minimized space debris and underscores ISRO’s commitment to sustainable space exploration,” space agency posted on its official X (formerly Twitter) account on Friday.

Cartosat-2, ISRO’s first satellite in the second generation of high-resolution imaging satellites was launched on January 10, 2007. It weighed 680 kg at launch and operated in a sun-synchronous polar orbit at an altitude of 635 km. Until 2019, it provided high-resolution imagery for urban planning.

“Initially, Cartosat-2 was expected to take about 30 years to naturally de-orbit. However, ISRO opted to lower its perigee using leftover fuel to comply with international guidelines on space debris mitigation. This involved reducing collision risks and ensuring safe end-of-life disposal, following recommendations from organizations like the United Nations Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space (UN-COPOUS) and the Inter-Agency Space Debris Coordination Committee (IADC),” the space agency said.

Final re-entry ground traces of Cartosat-2 (NORAD id 29710) showing impact point over the Indian Ocean. Photo courtesy: ISRO

Final re-entry ground traces of Cartosat-2 (NORAD id 29710) showing impact point over the Indian Ocean. Photo courtesy: ISRO | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

ISRO’s System for Safe and Sustainable Space Operations (IS4OM) team at ISRO Telemetry Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) predicted Cartosat-2’s atmospheric re-entry for February 14.“Electrical passivation was completed on February 14 and tracking continued until re-entry. The final telemetry frames confirmed successful passivation, with the satellite reaching about 130 km altitude,” ISRO said.

It further said that this provided an opportunity to assess indigenous tracking capabilities, with the Multi-object tracking radar at Shriharikota utilised for tracking.

“The final prediction placed Cartosat-2’s re-entry over the Indian Ocean at 10:18 UTC / 3:48 pm IST on February 14. Analysis indicated that all major spacecraft components would demise during atmospheric re-entry,” ISRO added.

It further said that the Cartosat-2’s successful de-orbiting at its end-of-life represents a significant step for ISRO in ensuring the long-term sustainability of outer space activities.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.