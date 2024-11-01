GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ISRO's analogue space mission kicks off at Ladakh's Leh

The analogue space mission will simulate life in an interplanetary habitat to tackle the challenges of a base station beyond Earth

Updated - November 01, 2024 02:58 pm IST - Bengaluru

PTI
India’s first analog space mission kicks off in Leh

India’s first analog space mission kicks off in Leh | Photo Credit: X/@isro

ISRO on Friday (November 1, 2024) said that its analogue space mission has taken off at Leh in Ladakh.

This mission will simulate life in an interplanetary habitat to tackle the challenges of a base station beyond Earth, the space agency said in a post on X.

"India's first analog space mission kicks off in Leh!" ISRO said.

"A collaborative effort by Human Spaceflight Centre, ISRO, AAKA Space Studio, University of Ladakh, IIT Bombay, and supported by Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council, this mission will simulate life in an interplanetary habitat to tackle the challenges of a base station beyond Earth," the statement said.

Published - November 01, 2024 02:42 pm IST

Related Topics

science (general) / space programme / space programme / ISRO

