ISRO to launch NVS-01 navigation satellite on May 29

May 23, 2023 06:26 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - Bengaluru:

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will launch the GSLV-F12/NVS-01 mission on Monday, May 29, at 10.42 a.m. from the second launch pad at SDSC-SHAR, Sriharikota, the space agency said.

“This Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) mission is designed to deploy the NVS-01 navigation satellite, weighing about 2232 kg, into a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit. Subsequent orbit raising manoeuvres will be used for taking the satellite to the intended orbit,” it said.

NavIC services

NVS-01 is the first of the second-generation satellites envisaged for the Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC) services.

NVS series of satellites will sustain and augment the NavIC with enhanced features. This series incorporates L1 band signals additionally to widen the services.

The highlight of the May 29 launch is that for the first time, an indigenous atomic clock will be flown in NVS-01.

To meet the positioning, navigation and timing requirements of the nation, ISRO has established a regional navigation satellite system called NavIC.

NavIC offers two services — Standard Position Service (SPS) for civilian users and Restricted Service (RS) for strategic users.

The GSLV-F12/NVS-01 mission is ISRO’s fourth launch this year after the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) launch in February, LVM3 M3/OneWeb India-2 mission in March, and the PSLV-C55/TeLEOS-2 mission in April.

How to witness the launch

ISRO also said that citizens can register at https://lvg.shar.gov.in to witness the launch from Launch View Gallery, SDSC-SHAR, Sriharikota.