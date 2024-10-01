GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

ISRO targets to launch Venus mission in March 2028 for 112-day journey to planet 

The ₹1,236-crore Venus Orbiter Mission (VOM) was recently approved by the Union Cabinet. The mission will be launched by Launch Vehicle Mark-3 and ISRO said 19 payloads will be onboard VOM.

Updated - October 01, 2024 09:25 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
India’s maiden mission to Venus, which is scheduled for launch in March 2028, will embark on a 112-day journey to reach the planet. Photo used for representation purpose only.

India’s maiden mission to Venus, which is scheduled for launch in March 2028, will embark on a 112-day journey to reach the planet. Photo used for representation purpose only. | Photo Credit: Reuters

India’s maiden mission to Venus, which is scheduled for launch in March 2028, will embark on a 112-day journey to reach the planet. The ₹1,236-crore Venus Orbiter Mission (VOM) was recently approved by the Union Cabinet and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Tuesday (October 1, 2024) revealed the targeted launch window for the mission.

According to the targeted launch window for VOM, the Earth departure date is scheduled on March 29, 2028, and the arrival date on Venus is July 19, 2028. VOM will be launched by the Launch Vehicle Mark-3 (LVM-3).

Venus has more volcanism than previously known, new analysis finds

“LVM-3 has been identified as the candidate launch vehicle which will place the spacecraft in an Elliptical Parking Orbit (EPO) of 170 km x 36,000 km, 21.5 degrees inclination and Argument of Perigee (AOP) of 178 degrees. Minimum energy requirement (expressed as incremental velocity, V) for the launch opportunity that exists in 2028 for placing a spacecraft in an elliptical orbit of 500 x 60,000 km around Venus,” ISRO said.

The space agency added that after the cruise phase, Venus Orbit Injection (VOI) will be at 500 km x 60,000 km.

“Aerobraking will be employed for over a period of six to eight months from VOI to achieve the desired low altitude Science Orbit of 200 X600 km with an inclination of around 90 degrees, to carry out proposed science studies for a period of five years,” the space agency added.

ISRO said that 19 payloads will be onboard VOM, of which 16 are Indian payloads, two are Indian and international collaborative payloads, and there would be one international payload. These payloads have been recommended by an expert review committee. ISRO added that VOM will explore the planet’s atmosphere, surface and its interaction with the Sun.

“Key scientific objectives include examining dust in the Venusian atmosphere, mapping its surface topography in high resolution, studying the solar X-ray spectrum near Venus, analysing Venusian airglow, and investigating sub-surface characteristics. Additionally, the mission will serve as a technology demonstration for ISRO, testing aerobraking and thermal management techniques in the harsh Venusian environment,” it added.

Published - October 01, 2024 09:24 pm IST

Related Topics

space programme

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.