ISRO targets to launch Venus mission in March 2028 for 112-day journey to planet 

India’s maiden mission to Venus, which is scheduled for launch in March 2028, will embark on a 112-day journey to reach the planet. The ₹1,236-crore Venus Orbiter Mission (VOM) was recently approved by the Union Cabinet and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Tuesday (October 1, 2024) revealed the targeted launch window for the mission.

According to the targeted launch window for VOM, the Earth departure date is scheduled on March 29, 2028, and the arrival date on Venus is July 19, 2028. VOM will be launched by the Launch Vehicle Mark-3 (LVM-3).

“LVM-3 has been identified as the candidate launch vehicle which will place the spacecraft in an Elliptical Parking Orbit (EPO) of 170 km x 36,000 km, 21.5 degrees inclination and Argument of Perigee (AOP) of 178 degrees. Minimum energy requirement (expressed as incremental velocity, V) for the launch opportunity that exists in 2028 for placing a spacecraft in an elliptical orbit of 500 x 60,000 km around Venus,” ISRO said.

The space agency added that after the cruise phase, Venus Orbit Injection (VOI) will be at 500 km x 60,000 km.

“Aerobraking will be employed for over a period of six to eight months from VOI to achieve the desired low altitude Science Orbit of 200 X600 km with an inclination of around 90 degrees, to carry out proposed science studies for a period of five years,” the space agency added.

ISRO said that 19 payloads will be onboard VOM, of which 16 are Indian payloads, two are Indian and international collaborative payloads, and there would be one international payload. These payloads have been recommended by an expert review committee. ISRO added that VOM will explore the planet’s atmosphere, surface and its interaction with the Sun.

“Key scientific objectives include examining dust in the Venusian atmosphere, mapping its surface topography in high resolution, studying the solar X-ray spectrum near Venus, analysing Venusian airglow, and investigating sub-surface characteristics. Additionally, the mission will serve as a technology demonstration for ISRO, testing aerobraking and thermal management techniques in the harsh Venusian environment,” it added.