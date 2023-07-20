ISRO successfully tests Gaganyaan Service Module Propulsion System

July 20, 2023 03:01 pm | Updated 03:05 pm IST - Bengaluru

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully tested the Gaganyaan Service Module Propulsion System (SMPS) at ISRO Propulsion Complex in Mahendragiri, Tamil Nadu, on July 19.

This test involved five liquid apogee motor (LAM) engines with a thrust of 440 N, and 16 reaction control system (RCS) thrusters with a thrust of 100 N.

The service module of Gaganyaan is a regulated bi-propellant based propulsion system that caters to the requirements of the Orbital Module, performing orbit injection, circularisation, on-orbit control, de-boost manoeuvring, and SM-based abort (if any) during the ascent phase.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 440 N thrust LAM engines provide the main propulsive force during the ascending phase, while the RCS thrusters ensure precise altitude correction.

The hot test of the System Demonstration Model (SDM) emulated the fluid circuit of the Service Module Propulsion System, encompassing the propellant tank feed system, helium pressurisation system, flight-qualified thrusters, and control components.

The first hot test of the Phase-2 test series demonstrated the integrated performance of the Gaganyaan Service Module Propulsion System. The test, conducted for a duration of 250 seconds, involved LAM engines firing in continuous mode, along with RCS thrusters, adhering to the test profile.

As part of the Phase-1 test series of service module SDM, ISRO had carried out five hot tests, totalling a duration of 2,750 seconds.

Phase-1 involved five 440 N LAM engines, and eight 100 N RCS thrusters. Phase-2 test series involved the full configuration of five 440 N LAM engines, and 16 100 N RCS thrusters.

With the successful completion of the hot test, the SMPS demonstrated its performance in the full configuration. Moving forward, ISRO has scheduled five additional tests to demonstrate both nominal and off-nominal mission scenarios, reinforcing the rigour of testing.

The Gaganyaan project envisages demonstration of human spaceflight capability by launching a crew of three members to an orbit of 400 km for a three-day mission, and bringing them back safely to Earth, by landing in Indian sea waters.

ISRO plans to carry out Gaganyaan’s first abort test in August.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.