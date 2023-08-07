ADVERTISEMENT

ISRO successfully performs orbit reduction manoeuvre, brings Chandrayaan-3 closer to moon

August 07, 2023 12:20 am | Updated 12:22 am IST - Bengaluru

The space agency said it will carry out the next such operation on August 9.

PTI

There will be three more moon-bound manoeuvres till August 17, 2023 following which Chandrayaan’s lander and rover will break away from the propulsion module. Photo: Twitter.com/isro

The Indian Space Research Organisation on August 6 said it has successfully carried out the orbit reduction manoeuvre of India’s third moon mission Chandrayaan-3, a day after inserting it into the lunar orbit.

The space agency said it will carry out the next such operation on August 9.

ALSO READ
ISRO releases Moon's video as seen from Chandrayaan-3

"The spacecraft successfully underwent a planned orbit reduction manoeuvre. The retrofiring of engines brought it closer to the moon's surface, now to 170 km x 4,313 km.

ALSO READ
Data | Chandrayaan-3 mission: How tough is it to land on the moon?

"The next operation to further reduce the orbit is scheduled for August 9, 2023, between 1300 and 1400 hrs IST," ISRO posted on X on August 6.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

There will be three more moon-bound manoeuvres till August 17, following which the landing module, comprising the lander and rover, will break away from the propulsion module.

After this, de-orbiting manoeuvres will be carried out on the lander before the final descent on the moon. According to ISRO, it would attempt a soft landing on the moon’s surface on August 23.

ALSO READ
ISRO’s Chandrayaan 3 mission | When did it start and when will it end?

In over five moves in the three weeks since the launch on July 14, ISRO has been lifting the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft into orbits farther and farther away from the earth.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US