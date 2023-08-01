ISRO successfully conducts TransLunar Injection of Chandrayaan-3

August 01, 2023 12:55 am | Updated 12:59 am IST - Bengaluru

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on August 1 performed the TransLunar Injection (TLI) to slingshot Chandrayaan-3 towards the moon.

Watch | All you need to know about Chandrayaan-3 mission

The TLI was performed successfully from ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) in Bengaluru.

“Chandrayaan-3 completes its orbits around the Earth and heads towards the Moon.

A successful perigee-firing performed at ISTRAC, ISRO has injected the spacecraft into the translunar orbit,” the space agency said.

The TLI was planned for August 1 between 12 midnight and 1 am IST.

The Chandrayaan-3 is expected to reach the lunar orbit on August 5 and the spacecraft’s liquid engine will be fired again to insert the spacecraft into a lunar orbit.

“The Lunar-Orbit Insertion (LOI) is planned for Aug 5, 2023,” ISRO added.

After this there will be four orbit maneuvers to make the spacecraft enter into its final orbit at a distance of about 100 km from the Moon’s surface.

The Chandrayaan-3 consists of an Lander module (LM), Propulsion module (PM) and a Rover.

The PM and LM separation would happen on August 17. A series of deboost manoeuvres is also scheduled to take place before the power descent phase for the soft landing on the moon. The lander is expected to touch down on the moon surface on August 23 at 5.47 p.m.

