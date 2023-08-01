ADVERTISEMENT

ISRO successfully conducts TransLunar Injection of Chandrayaan-3

August 01, 2023 12:55 am | Updated 12:59 am IST - Bengaluru

The TLI was performed successfully from ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) in Bengaluru.

Hemanth C.S.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on August 1 performed the TransLunar Injection (TLI) to slingshot Chandrayaan-3 towards the moon.

Watch | All you need to know about Chandrayaan-3 mission

The TLI was performed successfully from ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) in Bengaluru.

ALSO READ
Final orbit-raising manoeuvre of Chandrayaan-3 completed

“Chandrayaan-3 completes its orbits around the Earth and heads towards the Moon.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A successful perigee-firing performed at ISTRAC, ISRO has injected the spacecraft into the translunar orbit,” the space agency said.

The TLI was planned for August 1 between 12 midnight and 1 am IST.

ALSO READ
Data | Chandrayaan-3 mission: How tough is it to land on the moon?

The Chandrayaan-3 is expected to reach the lunar orbit on August 5 and the spacecraft’s liquid engine will be fired again to insert the spacecraft into a lunar orbit.  

“The Lunar-Orbit Insertion (LOI) is planned for Aug 5, 2023,” ISRO added.

After this there will be four orbit maneuvers to make the spacecraft enter into its final orbit at a distance of about 100 km from the Moon’s surface.

The Chandrayaan-3 consists of an Lander module (LM), Propulsion module (PM) and a Rover.

The PM and LM separation would happen on August 17. A series of deboost manoeuvres is also scheduled to take place before the power descent phase for the soft landing on the moon. The lander is expected to touch down on the moon surface on August 23 at 5.47 p.m.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US