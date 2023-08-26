ADVERTISEMENT

ISRO shares video showing Pragyan rover roaming around Shiv Shakti point

August 26, 2023 05:38 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - New Delhi

This comes hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the touchdown spot of the Vikram lander on the lunar surface would be known as the ‘Shiv Shakti’ point.

ANI

Pragyan rover roams around Shiv Shakti Point in pursuit of lunar secrets at the South Pole. Twitter/@isro

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on August 26 released a video showing the Pragyan rover roaming around Shiv Shakti point, the touchdown site of lander Vikram, on the lunar surface.  

Taking to social media platform X, formerly called Twitter, ISRO said, “Pragyan rover roams around Shiv Shakti Point in pursuit of lunar secrets at the South Pole!”

This comes hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the touchdown spot of the Vikram lander on the lunar surface would from now onwards be known as the ‘Shiv Shakti’ point. He also said that August 23, when the Chandrayaan-3 mission became successful, will be now known as National Space Day.

A visibly emotional Mr. Modi addressed scientists at the ISRO’s command centre in Bengaluru, who were involved in the Chandrayaan-3 mission and lauded them for their efforts.”

