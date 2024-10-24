ADVERTISEMENT

ISRO satellites tracking cyclone Dana since October 20

Published - October 24, 2024 10:12 pm IST - Bengaluru

It says satellite inputs help in better monitoring and mitigation of cyclone threat

The Hindu Bureau

Dark clouds hover over the Hooghly River as Cyclone Dana is expected to make landfall over the Odisha-West Bengal coast, near Howrah Bridge in Kolkata on October 24, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Thursday said its polar orbiting satellite EOS-06 and geostationary satellite INSAT-3DR had been tracking the cyclone Dana since October 20.

”Cyclonic storm Dana is fast approaching the coastal districts of Odisha and West Bengal. ISRO satellites are tracking the cyclone since October 20. ISRO polar orbiting satellite EOS-06 and geostationary satellite INSAT-3DR are regularly providing valuable information on the cyclone status. ISRO polar orbiting satellite EOS-06 Scatterometer sensor provides the status of ocean winds and their circulation well before the formation of the cyclone,” the space agency said.

ISRO also released pictures and videos and stated that the satellite inputs help in better monitoring and mitigation of the cyclone threat to India.

