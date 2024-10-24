ISRO satellites tracking cyclone Dana since October 20

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Thursday said its polar orbiting satellite EOS-06 and geostationary satellite INSAT-3DR had been tracking the cyclone Dana since October 20.

”Cyclonic storm Dana is fast approaching the coastal districts of Odisha and West Bengal. ISRO satellites are tracking the cyclone since October 20. ISRO polar orbiting satellite EOS-06 and geostationary satellite INSAT-3DR are regularly providing valuable information on the cyclone status. ISRO polar orbiting satellite EOS-06 Scatterometer sensor provides the status of ocean winds and their circulation well before the formation of the cyclone,” the space agency said.

ISRO also released pictures and videos and stated that the satellite inputs help in better monitoring and mitigation of the cyclone threat to India.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.