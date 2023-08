August 06, 2023 10:42 pm | Updated 10:42 pm IST - Bengaluru

A day after Chandrayaan-3 entered the lunar orbit, the ISRO on August 6 released a video of the Moon 'as viewed by Chandrayaan-3'.

The space agency put out the video with a caption "Chandrayaan-3 Mission: The Moon, as viewed by Chandrayaan-3 during Lunar Orbit Insertion".

Video released by ISRO on August 6 showing the Moon as viewed by the Chandrayaan-3 during the spacecraft Lunar Orbit Insertion which was carried out on August 5. | Video Credit: ISRO

The video showed the Moon in bluish green colour with many craters.

The video was released hours before the second major manoeuvre which is to take place on late Sunday night.

