ISRO launches PSLV-C56 carrying Singapore’s DS-SAR and six other satellites

July 30, 2023

The PSLV-C56 carrying Singapore’s DS-SAR satellite along with six co-passengers lifted off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota at 6:31 a.m. on July 30.

PSLV-C56 is configured in its core-alone mode, similar to that of C55. It would launch DS-SAR, a 360 kg satellite into a Near-equatorial Orbit (NEO) at 5 degrees inclination and 535 km altitude. ISRO said that the lift-off was normal.

Main satellite of the mission DS-SAR satellite has been separated and placed in its intended orbit.

The space agency added that the DS-SAR satellite is developed under a partnership between DSTA (representing the Government of Singapore) and ST Engineering.

Once deployed and operational, it will be used to support the satellite imagery requirements of various agencies within the Government of Singapore. ST Engineering will use it for multi-modal and higher responsiveness imagery and geospatial services for their commercial customers.

DS-SAR carries a Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) payload developed by Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI). This allows the DS-SAR to provide for all-weather day and night coverage and is capable of imaging at 1m resolution at full polarimetry.

ISRO added that New Space India Limited (NSIL) has procured PSLV-C56 to deploy the DS-SAR satellite.

On April 19, ISRO had launched two satellites, TeLEOS-2 and Lumelite-4 belonging to Singapore onboard the PSLV.

The co-passengers on the missions are VELOX-AM, a 23 kg technology demonstration microsatellite, ARCADE Atmospheric Coupling and Dynamics Explorer (ARCADE) which is an experimental satellite, SCOOB-II, a 3U nanosatellite flying a technology demonstrator payload, NuLIoN by NuSpace, an advanced 3U nanosatellite enabling seamless IoT connectivity in both urban and remote locations,

Galassia-2, a 3U nanosatellite that will be orbiting at low earth orbit and ORB-12 STRIDER which is a satellite developed under an International collaboration.

The PSLV-C56 mission is ISRO’s first launch after the successful launch of the Chandrayaan-3 mission on July 14.

