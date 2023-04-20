April 20, 2023 12:27 pm | Updated 12:29 pm IST - Bengaluru

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is collaborating with Moon Village Association (MVA), a Vienna-based NGO, to host global outreach activities for the upcoming Chandrayaan-3 mission.

As part of outreach activities, ISRO has proposed a global video competition on the topic: Importance of Chandrayaan-3 Mission for India and the Global Moon Exploration & Settlement.

MVA said that submissions would be accepted from students all over the world. They will be evaluated in two categories — ages 13 to 17 years, and ages 18 to 21 years.

The submissions must include three items:

An original and unpublished 2-3 minute MP4 video (in English) on the topic ‘Importance of Chandrayaan-3 Mission for India and the Global Moon Exploration and Settlement’, authored solely by the student(s), A .docx or .pdf file with the transcript using English, and must include any references that were used A maximum 150-word, English-language biography of the author.

The submissions must be received by May 31, 23:59 Central European Summer Time.

There will be three winners. Winner of the gold prize will receive a signed certificate and mementos from ISRO, a free registration entry to the MVA annual workshop to be held in Japan from December 7 to 10. Their video will be featured on both the ISRO and MVA websites after the launch of Chandrayaan-3.

Will of the silver prize will receive a signed certificate and mementos from ISRO and MVA. Their video will be featured on both the ISRO and MVA websites after the launch of Chandrayaan-3

Winner of the bronze prize will receive a signed certificate and mementos from ISRO and MVA.

Besides, all submissions with an acceptable video will receive a certificate of participation after evaluation.

MVA said that the common goal of these activities is to increase the impact of ISRO lunar programme on a global scale and foster further international cooperation. The two organisations are co-operating to focus on the global aspect of lunar exploration and identify, communicate and encourage the youth to focus on the mutual benefits that the entire world gets with every lunar mission.

Sudheer Kumar N., director, Capacity Building and Public Outreach, ISRO, said, “The Chandrayaan-3 mission is going to be an important milestone in the Indian space programme, and is aimed at demonstrating the critical technologies to land a spacecraft on the south pole of the moon. The mission encompasses critical technologies that should reach the global youth to encourage a scientific temperament on lunar missions.”