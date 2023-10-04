ISRO is all geared up for Gaganyaan, says Group Director at Satish Dhawan Space Centre

October 04, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated October 05, 2023 12:15 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

With the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission, the scientists at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) are geared up for its next programmes such as Gaganyaan and Shukrayaan, said Group Director of ISRO at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, G. Appanna.

Addressing the media, along with Raghu Group of Institutions chairman K. Raghu, here on October 4 (Wednesday), he announced the launch of the four-day World Space Week at Raghu Engineering College, Dakamarri. The four-day celebration will begin on October 5 (Thursday) and end on October 8 (Sunday).

The celebration coincides with the launch of Sputnik on October 4, 1957, and the signing of the treaty on October 10, 1967, between nations to use outer space for peaceful exploration, he said.

IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath will inaugurate the programme while Y. Sreenivasa Rao, Director General, Naval System and Materials, DRDO, will deliver the valedictory address.

Around 20 scientists from ISRO will take part in the celebrations. They will deliver lectures, conduct symposiums and organise paintings, poster making and quiz competitions for school and college students.

“About 3,000 students are expected to visit the REC campus daily. We are setting up a huge exhibition corner, showcasing rocket and satellite prototypes, right from the first one to the latest,” said Mr. Appanna.

Such shows are being conducted in four centres in Andhra Pradesh, apart from Visakhapatnam. Such programmes are being held in various colleges in Kurnool, Rajamahendravaram and Sriharikota.

Mr. Raghu said that food would be provided to all students visiting the college on all the four days.

Speaking about the success of Chandrayaan-3, Mr. Appana said that the mission was highly critical and every step had to be monitored. “The mission has been accomplished. We conducted a hopping test and this has given us the idea that we have to manufacture a module that can land and lift off, once the mission is accomplished. The spectrometer has found many minerals on the surface of the moon. Primarily, there is abundant sulphur, which can be used as refuelling material for the modules that land on the moon,” Mr. Appanna said.

He said that the Gaganyaan mission is progressing well and India will soon have a flight to carry astronauts. “We will be testing the recovery vehicle shortly,” he said.

He also said that the World Space Week programme is being organised to encourage young minds to undertake space study and become entrepreneurs in this field. Startups are welcome to chip in with their ideas and products, said Mr. Appanna.

