July 27, 2023 01:22 pm | Updated 01:22 pm IST - Bengaluru

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully carried out two more hot tests on the Gaganyaan Service Module Propulsion System (SMPS) at ISRO Propulsion Complex (IPRC), Mahendragiri, on July 26.

The SMPS is designed and developed by the Liquid Propulsion System Centre (LPSC) in Bengaluru and Valiamala, Thiruvananthapuram.

These tests marked the second and third hot tests in the Service Module – System Demonstration Model (SM-SDM) Phase 2 test series. The first hot test was conducted on July 19.

During the July 26 tests, the thrusters were operated in both continuous and pulse mode, in sync with the mission profile.

According to ISRO, the initial hot test, which lasted for 723.6 second, focussed on demonstrating Orbital Module injection, and the calibration burn of 100 N thrusters and Liquid Apogee Motor (LAM) engines. The calibration burn was essential to identify and isolate any non-operational engines. The LAM engines and reaction control system (RCS) thrusters performed as expected.

The latter hot test, with a duration of 350 seconds, aimed to demonstrate the circularisation of the Orbital Module to achieve the final orbit.

During this test, the LAM engines operated in continuous mode, while the RCS thrusters fired in pulse mode.

Three more hot tests are scheduled to demonstrate de-boosting requirements and off-nominal mission scenarios. These tests will further validate and refine the performance of the propulsion system, ensuring its readiness for the upcoming Gaganyaan mission.

The Gaganyaan project envisages demonstration of human spaceflight capability by launching a crew of three members to an orbit of 400 km for a three-day mission, and bringing them back safely to Earth, by landing in Indian sea waters. ISRO plans to carry out Gaganyaan’s first abort test in August.

